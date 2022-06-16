Q4 2022 Biovica International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 16, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Biovica International audiocast with teleconference Q4 [2022]. (Operator Instructions).



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Anders Rylander. Please begin your meeting.



Anders Rylander - Biovica International AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to this fourth quarter interim report earnings call for Biovica.



So if we move right away to Slide #2, we have the presenters for today. So first of all, it's me, Anders Rylander, the CEO of the company. We have Cecilia Driving, our CFO; and then Amy Williams, Head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs that will also present.



And the agenda for today, if you move to next slide, Slide #3, is that I will be performing an introduction, short -- very short about the company and the product.



We'll go through the highlights of the fourth quarter, and then Amy will take us through the clinical results that we presented during this period. And Cecilia will take us through the