Jun 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Konstantinos, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the INTRALOT conference call to present and discuss the first quarter 2019 financial results. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andreas Chrysos, Group CFO. Mr. Chrysos, you may now proceed.



Andreas Chrysos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Group CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this conference call for INTRALOT's Q1 2019 financial results. Mr. Sfatos and Mr. Nikolakopoulos, Group Deputy CEOs; Mr. Tsagalakis, Head of Capital Markets; as well as the technical teams responsible for the preparation of the financial statements material are next to me on this call.



Regarding the agenda, we will briefly review the financial results of the year, the statement of our CEO will follow, and after that, the INTRALOT team will be at your disposal for the Q&A session.



As