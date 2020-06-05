Jun 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Mirda, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the INTRALOT conference call to present and discuss the first quarter 2020 financial results. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Christos Dimitriadis, CEO for INTRALOT. Mr. Dimitriadis, please go ahead.



Christos K. Dimitriadis - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. I would like to welcome everybody on this call in which we will be discussing INTRALOT's financial results for the first quarter of 2020. The agenda of this call consists of 3 parts. First of all, I will start with a business review of Q1 2020, and I will briefly present INTRALOT's strategy as presented in detail during our Annual General Meeting that took place a week ago. I will also present the first results of the execution of the new strategy. The second part of the agenda, we'll have our CFO