Jun 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Mirda, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the INTRALOT conference call to present and discuss the first quarter 2020 financial results. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Christos Dimitriadis, CEO for INTRALOT. Mr. Dimitriadis, please go ahead.
Christos K. Dimitriadis - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Group CEO & Executive Director
Thank you. I would like to welcome everybody on this call in which we will be discussing INTRALOT's financial results for the first quarter of 2020. The agenda of this call consists of 3 parts. First of all, I will start with a business review of Q1 2020, and I will briefly present INTRALOT's strategy as presented in detail during our Annual General Meeting that took place a week ago. I will also present the first results of the execution of the new strategy. The second part of the agenda, we'll have our CFO
Q1 2020 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...