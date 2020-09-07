Sep 07, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Christos K. Dimitriadis - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Hello. This is Christos Dimitriadis. I would like to welcome you all in this call. We will be discussing INTRALOT's financial results for the first half of 2020. And the agenda consists of 3 parts: in the first part, I will present a business review; in the second part, our group financials will be presented by our group CFO; and the third part is the Q&A session.



Starting with the business review. During the first half of 2020, INTRALOT has taken the following initiatives. First, we