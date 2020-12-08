Dec 08, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Chrysostomos D. Sfatos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Group Deputy CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon. I'm Chrysostomos Sfatos, Deputy CEO of INTRALOT, and I'm joined here by my colleagues, Mr. Nikolakopoulos, the Chief Commercial Officer; and Mr. Konstantellos , the Chief Technology Officer. And of course, by the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Chrysos, who will do the presentation today. I'm also joined by Group Tax & Accounting Director, Mr. Pavlakis; and Mr. Sotiropoulos, Group Finance Controlling and Budgeting Director.



At the opening, I'm going to read a