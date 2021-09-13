Sep 13, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Chrysostomos D. Sfatos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Group Deputy CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to the first half of 2021 earnings call for Intralot. I will pass now the microphone to the group CFO, Mr. Andreas Chrysos for his presentation.



Andreas A. Chrysos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Group CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. As you have seen already from the results that we announced last week, the performance of the first half of 2021 was very good for our group, and the indications are that the same trend will continue as we move forward.



