Dec 06, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Costantino, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Intralot Conference Call and Live Webcast to present and discuss the 9 months 2021 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chrysostomos Sfatos, Deputy Group CEO of Intralot. Mr. Sfatos, you may now proceed.



Chrysostomos D. Sfatos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Deputy CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for the third quarter results and the 9-month results of 2021. The whole management team is joining me. My colleagues, Mr. Sotiropoulos and Mr. Konstantellos; together with Group CFO, Mr. Chrysos; Budget and Financing Controller, (inaudible) and Director of our Consolidation department, Mr. (inaudible). Welcome, and I turn the floor to Mr. Chrysos for his presentation.



Andreas A. Chrysos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery