Apr 11, 2022

Chrysostomos D. Sfatos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Deputy CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Thank you, everyone, for joining us in this financial year 2021 results call. I'm joined here by my colleagues, Mr. Nikolakopoulos and Mr. Fotis Konstantellos and the entire financial team. And I will pass the mic to Group's CFO, Mr. Andreas Chrysos so for his presentation.



Andreas A. Chrysos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Group CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. The financial results of