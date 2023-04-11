Apr 11, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Costantino, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the INTRALOT conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the full year 2022 financial results. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chrysostomos Sfatos, Deputy Group CEO of INTRALOT. Mr. Sfatos, you may now proceed.



Chrysostomos D. Sfatos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Deputy CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Welcome to the Financial Year 2022 Annual Earnings Call. I would like to turn the microphone over to Group CFO, Mr. Andreas Chrysos to proceed with his presentation.



Andreas A. Chrysos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Group CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Full year of 2022 results were characterized by strong EBITDA growth of 11%, positive earnings and a decrease in leverage ratios, resulting in a