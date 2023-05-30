May 30, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Gaily, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the INTRALOT conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the first quarter 2023 financial results. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chrysostomos Sfatos, Deputy Group CEO of INTRALOT. Mr. Sfatos, you may now proceed.



Chrysostomos D. Sfatos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Deputy CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Welcome to our First Quarter Results Investor call. We had a very good first quarter, as you have just seen. And I'm happy to ask our Group CFO, Andreas Chrysos, to proceed with his presentation.



Andreas A. Chrysos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Group CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. The first quarter of 2023 has been characterized by an outstanding performance on all operational metrics