Chrysostomos D. Sfatos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Deputy Group CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to the earnings call for the first half of 2023. I will pass the mic to the group CFO, Mr. Andreas Chrysos, for his statements.



Andreas A. Chrysos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Group CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. In the first half of 2023, INTRALOT continued to grow and presented healthy cash flows, supported by strong operational metrics following the same trend of the last 2 years.