Nov 24, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Mina, your chorus call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Intralot conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results. All participants will be in a listen only mode and the conference is being recorded.
(Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chrysostomos Sfatos, Deputy Group CEO of Intralot. Mr. Sfatos, you may now proceed.
Chrysostomos Sfatos - Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services SA - Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Hello, good afternoon. Welcome to the earnings call for the third quarter of Intralot. I'm happy to welcome you all, and I would like to pass on the microphone to the Group CFO, Mr. Andreas Chrysos for his comments.
Andreas Chrysos - Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services SA - Chief Financial Officer
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. The first nine months of the year, and particularly the
Q3 2023 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services SA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 24, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...