May 25, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Gaily, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Quest Holdings conference call to present and discuss the 3 months 2023 financial results. The event today provides the opportunity for participation via audio conference and live webcast where a presentation deck is provided for your convenience. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Quest Holdings management. Gentlemen, you may now proceed.
Alexandros Roustas - Quest Holdings S.A. - Manager of IR
Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Alexandros Roustas. I'm the Investor Relations Officer of Quest Holdings. And I'm sitting here with our CEO, Mr. Apostolos Georgantzis; and our CFO, Mr. Markos Bitsakos. We are here to present to you the financial results of the first quarter of 2023 and answer your questions.
Now I will give the microphone to Mr. Markos Bitsakos for his opening remarks.
Markos Bitsakos<
Q1 2023 Quest Holdings SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 25, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...