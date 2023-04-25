Q1 2023 Nordnet AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Nordnet's first quarter of 2023. My name is Marcus Lindberg; I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Nordnet. With me today, I have our CEO, Lars-