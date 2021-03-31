Q4 2020 Maoyan Entertainment Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Maoyan Entertainment's 2020 Annual Results Conference Call. A copy of the annual results announcement can be found and downloaded on the company's Investor Relations website at ir.maoyan.com. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Ms. Nancy Wang, IR Manager at Maoyan Entertainment. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Nancy Wang -



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our 2020 annual results Conference call. Joining us today on the call are Mr. Peter Zheng, our CEO; and Ms. Xia Zheng, our IR Director, the presentation will be conducted in English, and the questions and answers will be conduced in both Chinese and English.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the management's comments during the call will include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may not be realized in the future for various prices. Information about general market