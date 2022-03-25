Mar 25, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Michelle Yu - Maoyan Entertainment - IR Senior Manager



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our 2021 annual results conference call. Joining us today on the call are Mr. Peter Zheng, our CEO; Ms. Boshu Miao, our Financial Director; and Ms. Xia Zheng, the IR Director.



