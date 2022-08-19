Aug 19, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Maoyan Entertainment's First Half 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A copy of the interim results announcement can be found and downloaded from the company's Investor Relations website at ir.maoyan.com. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Ms. Michelle Yu, IR, Senior Manager at Maoyan Entertainment. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Michelle Yu - Maoyan Entertainment - IR Senior Manager



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Maoyan Entertainment's First Half 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today are Mr. Peter Zheng, our CEO; Mr. [Leon Lee], our Financial Director; and Ms. Xia Zheng, our IR Director. The presentation will be conducted in English and the question-and-answer session will be conducted in both Chinese and English.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the management's comments during the call will include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, which are