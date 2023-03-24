Mar 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Maoyan Entertainment's 2022 Annual Results Conference Call. A copy of the earnings announcement can be found and downloaded from the company's Investor Relations website at ir.maoyan.com. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to IR Senior Manager from Maoyan Entertainment, Michelle Yu. Please go ahead, Ma'am.
Michelle Yu - Maoyan Entertainment - IR Senior Manager
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Maoyan Entertainment 2022 Annual Results Conference Call.
Joining me for today's call are Mr. Peter Zheng, our Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Leon Li, Financial Director; and Ms. Xia Zheng, Vice President. The presentation will be conducted in English and the question-and-answer session will be conducted in both Chinese and English.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the management's comments during the call will include forward-looking statements which are based on our current expectations, which
Full Year 2022 Maoyan Entertainment Earnings Call (Chinese, English) Transcript
Mar 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...