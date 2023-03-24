Mar 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Maoyan Entertainment's 2022 Annual Results Conference Call. A copy of the earnings announcement can be found and downloaded from the company's Investor Relations website at ir.maoyan.com. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to IR Senior Manager from Maoyan Entertainment, Michelle Yu. Please go ahead, Ma'am.



Michelle Yu - Maoyan Entertainment - IR Senior Manager



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Maoyan Entertainment 2022 Annual Results Conference Call.



Joining me for today's call are Mr. Peter Zheng, our Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Leon Li, Financial Director; and Ms. Xia Zheng, Vice President. The presentation will be conducted in English and the question-and-answer session will be conducted in both Chinese and English.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the management's comments during the call will include forward-looking statements which are based on our current expectations, which