May 26, 2021 / NTS GMT

Marc Downes - Investor Meet Company - Moderator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Crossword Cybersecurity Plc full-year results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) I'd also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded. Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. And if you'd be so kind to get that your attention, we would be most grateful.



And I'd now like to hand over to Tom Ilube, CEO of Crossword Cybersecurity. Good morning to you, Tom.



Tom Ilube - Crossword Cybersecurity Plc - CEO



Good morning, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Crossword's investor presentation of our 2020 results and how 2021 is shaping up. I'm Tom Ilube, Chief Executive of Crossword Cybersecurity. And in addition to our Chairman, Sir Richard Dearlove, I will be joined over the next hour by Mary Dowd, our Chief Financial Officer; Stuart Jubb, MD of Consulting; and Jake Holloway, our Chief Product Officer.



We will cover 2020 performance, 2021 outlook, expanding our product portfolio, talk about consulting's