May 17, 2022 / NTS GMT

Tom Ilube - Crossword Cybersecurity Plc - CEO & Director



Good afternoon. Good afternoon, I'm Tom Ilube, I'm CEO of Crossword Cybersecurity, and welcome to our full year 2021 results and update investor presentation. I'm joined by Mary Dowd, our CFO, and by Stuart Jubb, Group MD.



Just to remind you the team, so Richard Dearlove is Chairman of Crossword. He is the former head of MI6 and is Chair of Trustees at the University of London. So he really has a unique awareness of the challenges in both cyber security and the opportunities in the commercial space. Jake Holloway is Chief Product Officer, has been in the business of building software products for a long time now and has worked with Crossword for many years. And Sean Arrowsmith is our Group Sales Director, who joined a couple of years ago and has taken responsibility for driving our sales forwards