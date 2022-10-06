Oct 06, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Alessandro Arnaldi - Investor Meet Company - Moderator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Crossword Cybersecurity Plc interim results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish the responses where it is appropriate to do so.



Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand over to Tom Ilube, CEO. Good afternoon to you, sir.



Tom Ilube - Crossword Cybersecurity Plc - CEO



Good afternoon, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Crossword's interim update. Just want to introduce who's here and the -- some of the key members of the team before we kick off, I'm Tom Ilube, I'm Chief Executive of Crosswords, 30 years in the technology industry, on the Board of WPP and also Chair of the Rugby Football Union. Our Chairman is Sir Richard Dearlove, Non-Executive Chairman, former head of MI6 and Chair of Trustees of the University of London.



And