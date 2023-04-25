Apr 25, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Crossword Cybersecurity Plc investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand you over to Tom Ilube, CEO. Good afternoon to you, sir.



Tom Ilube - Crossword Cybersecurity Plc - CEO



Good afternoon. Thank you very much for coming to Crossword's annual results presentation for 2022.



Let's move on the team slide. So just to remind you who we are as a team and who I have here in the room and online, I'm Tom Ilube. I'm Chief Executive of Crossword. My background is setting up a number of companies. And I'm also on the Board of WPP and Chair of the RFU. We have Mary Dowd, Chief Financial Officer, in the room; along with Jake Holloway and Sean Arrowsmith. And we have Stuart Jubb online and on the call, as well. And just as a reminder, our Chair is Richard Dearlove who has been the Chair for the last few years, former head of MI6 and Chair of Trustees at the University of London.



So I'll jump straight into the