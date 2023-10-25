Oct 25, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Neil Murphy - Bytes Technology Group PLC - CEO
Good morning. I'd like to thank you for joining us for Bytes' half-year results presentation for the period ending August 31, 2023. Before we start, just a few words on this morning session and the order of events. Andrew, our CFO, and I will provide a short presentation lasting around 20 minutes or so, and then we'll turn to live Q&A. We are delighted to present another strong set of financial results with double-digit growth, driven by contributions from all areas of the business.
While the economic backdrop remains mixed, we've continued to see strong demand from our corporate and public sector customers. I want to thank our people and our partners who have worked together so well to deliver solutions for our customers. We are delighted that our customer and staff satisfaction levels continue to be amongst the best in the industry. Now, let's turn to our key financial headlines for the first half.
As I said a moment ago, we've delivered another strong set of sales and profit growth, extending our track record of positive progress, in
