Seven Group Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Kerry Matthew Stokes - Seven Group Holdings Limited - Executive Chairman



Good morning. I'm Kerry Stokes, Executive Chairman, Seven Group Holdings. Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Seven Group Holdings. There is a quorum of shareholders present in the room and joining us virtually. I'm pleased to declare this hybrid meeting open.



First, let me introduce the members of our Board. In the room, we are joined by our Managing Director and CEO of Seven Group Holdings, Ryan Stokes, Annabelle Chaplain, Chris Mackay, David McEvoy, Warwick Smith, Richard Uechtritz. Kate Farrar is attending this meeting remotely from another state. SGH has undergone a process of Board renewal over the past couple of years, allowing us to create a Board of outstanding individuals who have worked constructively together to help guide the strategy and consequential growth of SGH.



As part of this evolution, this will be my last AGM as Chairman of SGH. And following this meeting, Terry Davis will take up the honor of leading this exceedingly capable Board and an equally capable management team. This will also