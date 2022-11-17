Nov 17, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Terry James Davis - Seven Group Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board & Lead Independent Director
Good morning. I hope you enjoyed the short video of some of the activities of the group. My name's Terry Davis, Chairman of the group. Welcome to this Annual General Meeting for the Seven Group Holdings. There is a quorum present, and I'm pleased to declare this meeting open.
Now in terms of the agenda, I'll be giving a brief overview of the Board and the group's strategy from the Board's perspective before Ryan Stokes, Managing Director and CEO, takes you through a review of FY '22; an update on the market conditions for each of our businesses; and finally, a Q1 trading update and FY '23 guidance. We'll then finish with the official business of the meeting, voting on 4 reelections to the Board, adoption of the remuneration report and 2 ordinary resolutions.
So let me introduce the members of the Board other than myself and Ryan. On the stage, we're joined by Annabelle Chaplain, Chris MacKay, David McEvoy, Kate Farrar; Rachel Argaman, Richard Uechtritz and Warwick Smith.
Seven Group Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 17, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...