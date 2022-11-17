Seven Group Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Terry James Davis - Seven Group Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board & Lead Independent Director



Good morning. I hope you enjoyed the short video of some of the activities of the group. My name's Terry Davis, Chairman of the group. Welcome to this Annual General Meeting for the Seven Group Holdings. There is a quorum present, and I'm pleased to declare this meeting open.



Now in terms of the agenda, I'll be giving a brief overview of the Board and the group's strategy from the Board's perspective before Ryan Stokes, Managing Director and CEO, takes you through a review of FY '22; an update on the market conditions for each of our businesses; and finally, a Q1 trading update and FY '23 guidance. We'll then finish with the official business of the meeting, voting on 4 reelections to the Board, adoption of the remuneration report and 2 ordinary resolutions.



So let me introduce the members of the Board other than myself and Ryan. On the stage, we're joined by Annabelle Chaplain, Chris MacKay, David McEvoy, Kate Farrar; Rachel Argaman, Richard Uechtritz and Warwick Smith.