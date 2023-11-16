Seven Group Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Terry James Davis - Seven Group Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board & Lead Independent Director



Good morning, all, and welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting for the Seven Group Holdings. My name is Terry Davis. I'm Chairman of the group. I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people and pay my respects to their Elders.



There is a quorum present, and I'm pleased to declare this meeting open. I'll begin by introducing the members of the Board other than myself and Ryan. On the stage, we are joined by Annabelle Chaplain, by Chris MacKay, David McEvoy, Kate Farrar, Rachel Argaman, Richard Uechtritz, and Warwick Smith. Also joining us is Warren Coatsworth, our Company Secretary; and representatives from our auditors, Deloitte.



We have a Board of exceptional capability and diverse professional experience, which is essential for guiding the strategy at a diversified operating business like SGH. So I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my Board colleagues for their support, their guidance and commitment through what has been a very busy year for the group.



