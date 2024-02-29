Canoo Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Tony Aquila - Canoo Inc. - CEO & Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors



Good morning, and welcome to the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Canoe, Inc. will the special meeting. Please come to order. I am Tony Ocala, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Canoe.



Joining me today is Hector Ruiz, our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, HÃ©ctor will serve as moderator and Secretary of the special meeting. I hereby appoint Paul Ramirez, a representative of Broadridge Financial Solutions as Inspector of Election for the special meeting. I will now turn the meeting over to Hector.



Hector Ruiz - Canoo Inc. - General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Tony. And a copy of the rules of conduct for the special meeting are accessible by clicking the appropriate link on the virtual meeting web portal. We appreciate you observing the meeting. Procedures is shortly after 8.30 A.M. Central and the polls are now open. If you intend to vote and have not already done. So you must submit your vote now in