Q1 2021 Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone. I'm very happy to present our first quarter results to you. Thanks for calling in. We've had a strong quarter on the -- both the top and the bottom line. It started out quite soft because of weather conditions. We had sort of a normal winter, whereas the last 3 winters were unusually mild. But there has been an acceleration in March. And we also were able to make 4 acquisitions. So we're again on the acquisition trail to start the year.



Moving to Page 2, a few details about our top and bottom line development. Our net sales increased by 5% all in all, 2% organic growth in local currency, 7% came from the acquisitions and a 4% negative currency effect because of the strong