Q2 2021 Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Martin Ellis - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB(publ)-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board
Thank you very much. Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for participating. I'm happy to report a good second quarter for Nordic Waterproofing. We have exceeded SEK 1 billion in sales for the first time and also increased profitability year-on-year; basically, again, a record quarter.
Moving to Page 2. You can see that we have net sales of SEK 1.067 billion against SEK 949 million last year, a 13% increase. 8% of that is organic, 7% from acquisitions and a slight negative currency effect. EBITDA is up 16% year-over-year, and operating profit hit SEK 160 million, 17% up compared to last year.
Cash flow is on par with last year. Earnings per share at SEK 4.80 against SEK 4.51. And as
