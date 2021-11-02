Q3 2021 Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Ellis - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB(publ)-CEO&President



Okay. Thank you very much. A very warm welcome to all of you. Thanks for participating. So it's a pleasure to present Q3 result. You might have seen already, we have a stable return, stable profitability in spite of pretty strong headwinds from input price inflation and also job site delays where on job sites some components are missing like insulation material or metal parts, et cetera. And that's been going on now for a few weeks or month, I would say. And it's still continuing at the time now, so it's difficult to predict when this situation is going to end potentially. So that's the general situation.



I'm moving to Page 2 of our presentation. Sales have increased 10% over last year. And basically, all of that is