Q1 2022 Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Martin Ellis - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB(publ)-CEO&President



Okay, thank you very much. Welcome all to our call. Thanks for participating. Sorry about the glitch. We are ready to start now.



So to sum it up. We have had a strong start in the first quarter of this year, but given the geopolitical situation and the very strong inflation we are all seeing, obviously we can't rule out some disturbances throughout the rest of the year. That could take both the shape of some raw material supply chain issues. And it can also take the shape of maybe, further down the road, if inflation continues at a very strong pace to some degree of demand destruction because construction obviously has become much more expensive than it used to be, but there is no immediate signs of this, as we have