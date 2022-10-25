Q3 2022 Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Ellis - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for attending our call. We delivered a solid quarter, and we did see some signs of reduced demand, which we're going to talk about.



Turning to Page 2. You can see that our net sales increased by 13% in nominal terms and that is 4% organic growth, where volume was negative 9% and price plus 13% compared to last year. We had an impact of plus 5% from acquisitions in our sales and also 4% on currency effect. The EBITDA decreased slightly from SEK 176 million to SEK 162 million. This quarter, operating profit EBIT showed a similar decline. Cash flow from operating activities was very strong at SEK 244 million versus SEK 101 million last year.