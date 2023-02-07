Q4 2022 Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Per-Olof Palle Schrewelius - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR



So good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Nordic Waterproofing Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter 2022. My name is Palle Schrewelius. I'm CFO for Nordic Waterproofing. But please note that this call is being recorded and will be posted on our web page later on today after the call. We're not going to use video to optimize the quality during the call and also please be aware that the participant names are visible from this meeting. (Operator Instructions) Let us start with the presentation. And for that, let me introduce our CEO, Martin Ellis and Martin, I'll hand it over to you to take us through the presentation.



Martin Ellis - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB(publ)-CEO&President



Yes. Thank you very much, Palle, and a warm welcome to everyone. Thanks for participating in our fourth quarter call. As you see, we've had a good finish to 2022.