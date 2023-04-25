Q1 2023 Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Per-Olof Palle Schrewelius - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR



So good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Nordic Waterproofing earnings conference call for the first quarter. Please be aware that this conference call is being recorded as well as that names will be disclosed in the meeting invitation here. So with that, I hand over to CEO and President of the Nordic Waterproofing, Martin Ellis. So please, go ahead.



Martin Ellis - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB(publ)-CEO&President



Yes. Thank you very much, Palle. Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for listening in on our quarterly call. The headline of our report is harsh weather and weak residential new build demand lead to a drop versus exceptionally strong Q1 last year.



Moving on to Page 2. We have a drop versus Q1 '22 in our results. Net sales are flat. But we have a composition of the minus 10% organic growth, where volume is 20% down, so a