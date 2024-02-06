Q4 2023 Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Palle Schrewelius - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB - IR



Let me first saying welcome to everyone to this earnings conference call after the Nordic Waterproofing fourth quarter. Let me remind everyone that this meeting is being recorded and then take opportunity to introduce that Martin Ellis, our President and CEO. I'll let you take off in the presentation here, Martin.



Martin Ellis - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB - President, CEO



Okay. Thank you very much, Palle, and welcome to all. Thanks for participating. So the headline of the quarter is a strong cash flow despite the early winter, pretty harsh weather conditions, which obviously in our business, slowed down the business.



Moving on to the details. Some we have a flat sales, basically. 3% impact from acquisitions. Positive, 2% positive from the weaker SEK and all in all, a minus 5% organic development, mainly volume and so a bit of a price, a very small price effect also. EBITDA consequently decreased to SEK89 million versus SEK114 million last year. And operating profit, EBIT decreased even more