ASR Nederland NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 22, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

C. Van der Pol - ASR Nederland N.V. - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



(foreign language)



Of a.s.r. to become as shareholders in order to get quick answers to their questions. I hope everything was clear and that brings me to Item 2 on the agenda. And I will invite Jos to give a brief explanation on the annual report. The floor is yours.



Jos P. M. Baeten - ASR Nederland N.V. - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Thank you, Kick. Welcome here in the room as well as all interested individuals and shareholders attending this presentation via webcast. It's nice to see that so many people are interested in a.s.r. and would like to discuss the previous year with us, 2018. It was once again an intriguing year for us in which we experienced many highs. It was also a year that we managed to wrap up nicely, and of course, we continue to pursue ongoing improvement, whether in our services or other areas that we consider it to be important.



A few of the highlights from 2018 included our campaigns in recent years. To highlight our social