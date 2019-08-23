Half Year 2019 ASR Nederland NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Michel HÃ¼lters - ASR Nederland N.V. - Head of IR and Ratings



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the a.s.r. conference call on our half year results.



On the call with me here today are Jos Baeten and Chris Figee. They will give you a presentation and a discussion and update on the results and the strategy. And after that, there is ample time to take any of the questions that you may have.



As is customary, please do have a look at the disclaimer, which is in the back of the presentation with respect to any forward-looking statements.



And with that said, Jos, the floor is yours.



Jos P. M. Baeten - ASR Nederland N.V. - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Thank you, Michel, and good