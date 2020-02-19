Full Year 2019 ASR Nederland NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the a.s.r. Investor Full Year Results 2019 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michel HÃ¼lters, Head of Investor Relations and Ratings. Please go ahead, sir.



Michel HÃ¼lters - ASR Nederland N.V. - Head of IR and Ratings



Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the a.s.r. conference call on our full year results 2019.



On the call with me today are Jos Baeten, CEO; and Annemiek van Melick, our CFO. Jos will kick off, as customary, with an overview of the highlights of our financial results and then discuss the business performance. And then Annemiek, she will delve into the development of our capital and solvency position, and after that, we'll open up for Q&A.



I have to remind you that we have scheduled till 12:00 sharp. We need to catch a flight to London to see some of our investors and also some of the analyst community. So we need to keep it within the hour. (Operator Instructions) And as usual,