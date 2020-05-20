ASR Nederland NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

C. Van der Pol - ASR Nederland N.V. - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



I herewith open the Shareholders Meeting of a.s.r., and I would like to warmly welcome you all to this virtual meeting. Of course, we regret not being able to welcome you here in person in Utrecht. For many of us, the corona crisis is a difficult time. It's something that we have to pull through. And I realize that for many customers, for employees and shareholders, this crisis comes with serious issues such as illness or even deaths of loved ones.



Furthermore, customers have been confronted with economic consequences that have been very serious with respect to, for example, unemployment or even bankruptcy.



This is how we see the consequences of this crisis in very many ways. And therefore, it feels even strange to look back on the year 2019. 2019 seems so far away. And if you look at the numbers, it was one of the record years of a.s.r.



But let me first talk you through a number of formalities. On behalf of a.s.r., the following people are taking part in this meeting. First, we have Mr. Cor van