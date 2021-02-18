Full Year 2020 ASR Nederland NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the ASR Nederland Investor Call Full Year Results 2020. This call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Michel HÃ¼lters. Please go ahead, sir.



Michel HÃ¼lters - ASR Nederland N.V. - Head of IR and Ratings



Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for switching to this channel. Welcome to the a.s.r. conference call on our full year 2020 results. On the call with me today are Jos Baeten, CEO; and Annemiek van Melick, our CFO.



As is customary, Jos will kick off with some of the highlights of our financial results and discuss some of the business performance as we've seen. Annemiek will then delve into the development of our capital and solvency position after that, and then we'll open up for Q&A.



We've got scheduled to 12:00 sharp, and I think it will leave us ample time for Q&A.



As usual, do please have a look at the disclaimer that we have at the back of the presentation for any forward-looking statements.



And so having said