ASR Nederland NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

C. Van der Pol - ASR Nederland N.V. - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am pleased to open our Annual General Meeting at a.s.r., and welcome you all. We enjoy your loyalty and commitment to a.s.r. very much. Unfortunately, this year, we weren't able to meet physically. So this is a very virtual meeting. We're going to try to do it in an interactive manner as much as possible.



Let me start with a number of announcements. We have the full Supervisory Board present: Herman Hintzen, the Vice Chairman; Sonja Barendregt, Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee; Gisella van Vollenhoven, Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee; Gerard van Olphen; Joannes Wijn, my successor; and, as you can tell, I'm present as well.



The full Management Board is present as well, consisting of your Spartan Chair, Annemiek van Melick, CFO; and Ingrid de Swart, COO, CTO. Furthermore, we have the virtual presence of the Works Council as well as the full management of a.s.r. on board.



On behalf of the auditor, KPMG, Mr. Ton Reijns, is virtually present. He will give