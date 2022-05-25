ASR Nederland NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Joannes Gerardus Wijn - ASR Nederland N.V. - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Annual General Shareholders Meeting at a.s.r., and I wish you all a very warm welcome. Well, the last 2 years, we had to meet virtually. So this year is a very special year for us, and we're very happy to see you all back here at the offices of a.s.r.. We decided to offer this meeting in a hybrid form as well. We wish to optimize the interaction with all of our shareholders. We believe that it is extremely important to have all shareholders be maximumly involved with a.s.r.. However, the opportunity to participate virtually was not taken up. It was made possible, and there's going to be a webcast as you are accustomed to so that people can follow what is happening. Again, a very warm welcome to all of you here in our office building, and welcome to those listeners at the webcast.



Let me now tackle a couple of formalities. On behalf of a.s.r., the following people are attending this meeting. A delegation of the Supervisory Board, consisting of Herman