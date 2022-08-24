Half Year 2022 ASR Nederland NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the ASR Nederland N.V. Conference on the Half Year Results of 2022. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Michel HÃ¼lters. Please go ahead.



Michel HÃ¼lters - ASR Nederland N.V. - Head of IR and Ratings



Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. Welcome to the a.s.r. conference call on our first half year results. Now on the call with me are Jos Baeten, our CEO; and Ewout Hollegien, our CFO.



And Jos will kick it off, as is customary, with highlights of the financial results, and he will also discuss the business performance. Ewout will then talk about the development of our capital and solvency position, the OCC investment portfolio. And after that, we'll open up for Q&A.



As usual, please do have a look at the disclaimer that we have at the back of the presentation for any forward-looking statements that we may make during the call. Having said that, Jos, the floor is yours.



Jos P. M. Baeten<