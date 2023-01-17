ASR Nederland NV Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Joannes Gerardus Wijn - ASR Nederland N.V. - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome again, in our building at ASR. We are very happy to see so many people in the room, and this supports the importance of the topics at hand. I'd like to open our Extraordinary General Meeting and go through a couple of formalities with you at the start.



This meeting is being offered in a hybrid form to enable as many shareholders as possible to participate, but no one has taken up the option to attend only virtually.



On behalf of ASR Nederland, the following people are participating in this meeting. The full Supervisory Board; and Sonja Barendregt, the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee; Herman Hintzen, the Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board; we also have Gisella van Vollenhoven, the Chair of the Remuneration Committee; present Gerard van Olphen; and I'm the Chair of the Supervisory Board, Joop Wijn.



In addition, we see the full Board, Jos Baeten, Chair of the Executive Board; Ingrid de Swart, the COO/CTO; and Ewout Hollegien, the CFO.