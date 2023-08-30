Half Year 2023 ASR Nederland NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Michel HÃ¼lters - ASR Nederland N.V. - Head of IR and Ratings



Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. So welcome to the ASR conference call on our results for the first half year of 2023. On the call with me are Jos Baeten, our CEO; and Ewout Hollegien, our CFO; and Jos will kick it off with highlights of our financial results. A brief update on the Aegon transaction and we'll discuss the business performance.



Ewout will then talk about the development of our capital and solvency position, and he will also discuss some key points of the transition towards IFRS 17. After that, we will open up for Q&A. We have a full hour plan for this call, but we'll stop sharply at 10:30 to allow you to tune into the [Ageas] call on