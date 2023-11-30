ASR Nederland NV Investor Update Transcript

Nov 30, 2023 / 10:15AM GMT

Michel HÃ¼lters - ASR Nederland N.V. - Head of IR and Ratings



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. On behalf of the entire Management Board of ASR, welcome to the 2023 Investor Update.



It's always a delight to be here in London. And actually, we're glad to see so many of you attending this event in person but also, of course, those who are watching this via the webcast, a very warm welcome to you as well.



I'm Michel HÃ¼lters, the Head of Investor Relations, and I'll be the moderator for today's event.



Today, we're going to present our plans on how we're going to integrate the Aegon Nederland business onto our platform and create a leading insurance company in the Netherlands. I think it's really a compelling story that we have to tell and the project is firing on all cylinders. And today, we're going to lift the hood and show you how it's working.



Today, the program basically consists out of 2 parts. The first part is an update on the unit-linked life insurance. I mean, you all have seen the rulings a couple of months ago, but more importantly, I would think the