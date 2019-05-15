Q1 2019 A2A SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Renata Bonfiglio - A2A S.p.A. - IR Manager



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to our presentation with Mr. Valerio Camerano, CEO; and Andrea Crenna, CFO. The deck material has been sent to you and is also available on our website.



I now hand you over to Mr. Valerio Camerano.



Luca Valerio Camerano - A2A S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Thank you, Renata. Good afternoon, everybody. So welcome to the presentation of our Q1 '19 data. So let's go directly to Page 3. I'm sure you have it on the website, the presentation where we basically recap the key messages on the quarter. So on the positive side, as you will see soon in details, so we have positive evolution of the energy retail margin. So we continue our strategy