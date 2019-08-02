Half Year 2019 A2A SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the A2A First Half 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Renata Bonfiglio, IR Manager of A2A. Please go ahead, Madam.



Renata Bonfiglio - A2A S.p.A. - IR Manager



Good afternoon and welcome. A2A CEO, Valerio Camerano; and CFO, Andrea Crenna, will present H1 results based on the materials which we have sent to you and is available on the company website.



I now hand you over to Valerio Camerano.



Luca Valerio Camerano - A2A S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Thank you, Renata. Thank you, everybody. Thanks for joining our conference call.



So I guess you are now accessed to our presentation, and so I will go right away to Page 3 where we present the highlights of the first half. Firstly -- first of all, let me comment on the second quarter itself. And we had a rather strong quarter. The second quarter was even better than the