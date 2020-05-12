Q1 2020 A2A SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the A2A First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Renata Bonfiglio, Investor Relations Manager of A2A. Please go ahead, madam.



Renata Bonfiglio - A2A S.p.A. - IR Manager



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and welcome to A2A conference call. The Q1 results will be commented by A2A CEO, Valerio Camerano; and the CFO, Andrea Crenna. The presentation has been sent to you and is also available on the company website. The presentation will be followed by a few questions, which you sent to us, which will be addressed by both Valerio and Andrea. And there will be, at the end, the opportunity for you to make -- to pose direct questions.



Now I'll leave the floor to Valerio Camerano. Please go ahead.



Luca Camerano;CEO -



Thank you, Renata. Thank you to everybody. Thanks for joining our conference call. Let me go through