Q1 2021 A2A SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the A2A First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Renata Bonfiglio, IR Manager of A2A. Please go ahead, madam.



Renata Bonfiglio - A2A S.p.A. - IR Manager



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call. A2A CEO, Renato Mazzoncini; and CFO, Andrea Crenna, will present our 2021 Q1 results. A Q&A session will follow, first, with some questions sent in advance, and thereafter, an open session part.



I now hand you over to Renato Mazzoncini.



Renato Mazzoncini - A2A S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you, Renata, and good afternoon to everyone. Let me start from our business plan. But as you remember, we presented in January, the 19th of January, because, of course, this is the first quarter of the new business plan, and there are some achievements.



Talking about our 2 pillars,